African American suicides on the rise | Here are mental health services available for those struggling

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As we look to celebrate Black History month, it’s also an important time to shine a light on mental health and wellness. The number of suicides in the African American community are rising and that's why it's so important to keep the conversation on mental health in the forefront.
Below is a list of some of the mental health resources available in San Diego and nationally. This is not a complete list. If you have resources that you have used and would like to share with others, please send an email to yourstories@kfmb.com and add "LIFE" to your email's subject line.
IF YOU'RE IN CRISIS:
Up2SD - It's Up to Us San Diego
Crisis Line (888) 724-7240
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-TALK (8255); En Español 1-888-628-9454
Crisis Text Line
Text “HELLO” to 741741
Veterans Crisis Line
1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1 or text to 838255
HOTLINES:
NAMI: The National Alliance on Mental Illness
1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org
It’s Up To Us
(888) 724-7240
San Diego County: Behavioral Health Services
Central - (619) 235-2600
North Central - (619) 692-8750
East - (619) 401-5500
South - (619) 427-4661
North Inland - (760) 871-2020
North Coastal - (760) 758-1150
SELECTING A MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONAL:
The following agencies can help with a decision to seek help from the mental health community:
NAMI: Types of Mental Health Professionals
NIH - National Institute of Mental Health: Finding a Therapist
SENIORS:
No Senior Alone Initiative
Far From Alone
MILITARY:
USO San Diego
San Diego County Mental Health Resources for Military Members and Veterans
AURORA SAN DIEGO Military Resources
UP2SD Military Resources
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic
SIGNS OF DEPRESSION:
The following are signs of depression as defined by the CDC. More information about depression, including treatments, can be found here.
- Feeling sad or anxious often or all the time
- Not wanting to do activities that used to be fun
- Feeling irritable‚ easily frustrated‚ or restless
- Having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep
- Waking up too early or sleeping too much
- Eating more or less than usual or having no appetite
- Experiencing aches, pains, headaches, or stomach problems that do not improve with treatment
- Having trouble concentrating, remembering details, or making decisions
- Feeling tired‚ even after sleeping well
- Feeling guilty, worthless, or helpless
- Thinking about suicide or hurting yourself
SIGNS OF ANXIETY:
The following are signs of anxiety disorders as defined by NAMI. More information about anxiety disorders can be found here. Also, find information about Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) from Johns Hopkins University.
Emotional symptoms:
- Feelings of apprehension or dread
- Feeling tense or jumpy
- Restlessness or irritability
- Anticipating the worst and being watchful for signs of danger
Physical symptoms:
- Pounding or racing heart and shortness of breath
- Sweating, tremors and twitches
- Headaches, fatigue and insomnia
- Upset stomach, frequent urination or diarrhea
INFORMATION ABOUT LONELINESS:
CDC
Sharp Healthcare
Hartford Healthcare
Cigna
Psychology Today
Note: The information in this story is intended to be a resource. These sources are not an endorsement or recommendation by CBS 8. If you have additional questions or concerns, talk with a doctor or medical professional.