African American suicides on the rise | Here are mental health services available for those struggling

Learn about some of the resources available to those dealing with thoughts of suicide and mental health problems in the African American community.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As we look to celebrate Black History month, it’s also an important time to shine a light on mental health and wellness. The number of suicides in the African American community are rising and that's why it's so important to keep the conversation on mental health in the forefront.  

Below is a list of some of the mental health resources available in San Diego and nationally. This is not a complete list. If you have resources that you have used and would like to share with others, please send an email to yourstories@kfmb.com and add "LIFE" to your email's subject line. 

IF YOU'RE IN CRISIS:  

Up2SD - It's Up to Us San Diego 
Crisis Line (888) 724-7240

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-TALK (8255); En Español 1-888-628-9454

Crisis Text Line
Text “HELLO” to 741741

Veterans Crisis Line
1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1 or text to 838255

HOTLINES: 

NAMI: The National Alliance on Mental Illness
1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or info@nami.org 

It’s Up To Us
(888) 724-7240 

San Diego County: Behavioral Health Services
Central - (619) 235-2600
North Central - (619) 692-8750
East - (619) 401-5500
South - (619) 427-4661
North Inland - (760) 871-2020
North Coastal - (760) 758-1150

SELECTING A MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONAL:

The following agencies can help with a decision to seek help from the mental health community:

NAMI: Types of Mental Health Professionals
NIH - National Institute of Mental Health: Finding a Therapist

SENIORS:

No Senior Alone Initiative

County of San Diego: Mental Health Resources for Older Adults

Friendship Line California

Far From Alone

MILITARY:

USO San Diego

San Diego County Mental Health Resources for Military Members and Veterans

AURORA SAN DIEGO Military Resources

UP2SD Military Resources

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic


SIGNS OF DEPRESSION:

The following are signs of depression as defined by the CDC. More information about depression, including treatments, can be found here.

  • Feeling sad or anxious often or all the time
  • Not wanting to do activities that used to be fun
  • Feeling irritable‚ easily frustrated‚ or restless
  • Having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep
  • Waking up too early or sleeping too much
  • Eating more or less than usual or having no appetite
  • Experiencing aches, pains, headaches, or stomach problems that do not improve with treatment
  • Having trouble concentrating, remembering details, or making decisions
  • Feeling tired‚ even after sleeping well
  • Feeling guilty, worthless, or helpless
  • Thinking about suicide or hurting yourself

SIGNS OF ANXIETY:

The following are signs of anxiety disorders as defined by NAMI. More information about anxiety disorders can be found here. Also, find information about Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) from Johns Hopkins University.

Emotional symptoms:

  • Feelings of apprehension or dread
  • Feeling tense or jumpy
  • Restlessness or irritability
  • Anticipating the worst and being watchful for signs of danger

Physical symptoms:

  • Pounding or racing heart and shortness of breath
  • Sweating, tremors and twitches
  • Headaches, fatigue and insomnia
  • Upset stomach, frequent urination or diarrhea

INFORMATION ABOUT LONELINESS:

CDC

Sharp Healthcare

Hartford Healthcare

Cigna

Psychology Today 

Note: The information in this story is intended to be a resource. These sources are not an endorsement or recommendation by CBS 8. If you have additional questions or concerns, talk with a doctor or medical professional.

