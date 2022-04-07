Point Loma Nazarene baseball field dubbed ‘America’s Most Scenic Ballpark’ by MLB

From perfect turf to one of the most picturesque backdrops in all of America, there is do doubt why PLNU received ‘America’s Most Scenic Ballpark’ honor.

SAN DIEGO — We know San Diego is called America’s Finest City, but some places are just next to perfect. Recently, Point Loma Nazarene University was recognized my Major League Baseball as “America’s Most Scenic Ballpark.”

The university’s ball field provides panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, and has recently undergone changes to enhance both the field and the view for spectators. The university padded some of the outfield walls, but kept left-center and right-center field as chain-link fence. These are referred to as the “windows” where the chain-link fence was left in place so spectators can watch the baseball game and the ocean, all in one inning.

Though the ocean appears to be right on the other side of the outfield fence, it actually sits around a quarter of a mile away.

One unique aspect to this ballpark is that although the stadium is small, it is difficult to get the ball up and out of the park. According to an MLB interview, Manager of Athletic Facilities at PLNU, Steven Riddle said, "We get an on-shore breeze most days, so that makes the park play a lot bigger. We used to have guys that would come in and say, 'Oh man, I'm gonna hit three home runs today.' But then there's always the smart guy on the team, and the smart guys says, 'Dude, the wind's blowing in. You're gonna hit nothing but popups."

In addition to the incredible views, the turf has also been meticulously cared for by a turf specialist who learned his craft from a Petco Park groundskeeper, making it one of the smoothest playing surfaces in college baseball.