Holiday Bowl game canceled off due to COVID-19 issues

The UCLA football team said that they were unable to participate due to COVID-19 protocols.

SAN DIEGO — Just hours before kickoff, the SDCCU Holiday Bowl between UCLA and North Carolina State at Petco Park was abruptly canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues within the Bruins football program.

"We are extremely grateful to the Holiday Bowl, students, fans, sponsors and the people of San Diego for their support this week," UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. "We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program that worked extremely hard for this opportunity. My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always be our North Star."

The university said only that the team was withdrawing "due to COVID- 19 protocols within the Bruins' program." Details of the COVID issues were not released.

The Bruins had been set to take on North Carolina State in a game kicking off at 5 p.m.

Mark Neville, Holiday Bowl CEO released a statement to CBS 8 stating:

It is with greatest concern for the health and safety of all involved with the SDCCU Holiday Bowl that we are informing you that tonight’s game is canceled. We were notified shortly after noon that the UCLA team would be unable to participate due to an outbreak of COVID.