Padres Musgrove breaks big toe, sidelining him for unknown duration of time

SAN DIEGO — The season hasn’t even started and the Padres pitching depth is already being tested. Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove fractured his left big toe in the weight room on Monday sidelining him for an unknown duration of time.

Details about how he broke his toe other than “in the weight room” were not released.

According to MLB.com, when talking with the media on Tuesday morning, Manager Bob Melvin said it would be “a minimum of a couple weeks before he could throw again.” The skipper added Musgrove will have to “build back up” which puts his Opening Day roster status in jeopardy.

The Padres are planning to lean heavily on Musgrove during the 2023 season with him being in the top three in the pitching rotation aloing with Yu Darvish and Blake Snell.

During the 2021 season, Musgrove became the first Padres pitcher to ever throw a no-hitter for the club. Musgrove faced only 28 Texas Rangers batters, one over the minimum, in the victory.

During the 2022 season, the Padres locked up the San Diego native to a five-year, $100 million contract.

Due to the injury, the Padres pitching depth of Nick Martinez, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo are expected to see more innings at the beginning of the year.