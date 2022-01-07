San Diego Padres unveil new ‘City Connect’ jersey

The Padres will wear the uniforms for the first time on Friday, July 8. The team plans to wear the jerseys on every Friday night home game throughout the 2022 season

SAN DIEGO — It is a moment Padres fans have been waiting on for months. The team officially released their City Connect jerseys Friday morning.

According to the team, the jerseys which are a mixture of seafoam green, white, pink and yellow, “are inspired by the vibrant landscapes in the San Diego and Baja California communities, from the scenic views up and down the coastline, to the ocean’s white foam and the stunning pink and yellow sunsets. The uniform’s bold colors and decorative details depict the radiant artwork that is prominent within our shared culture. The Padres are proud of our binational fan base and the region we all call home.”

According to the Padres website, “The vintage typography reminds San Diegans of weathered beach signs, marking the special spots they cherish from Oceanside to Imperial Beach and everywhere in between. Generations of San Diegans have gathered on those beaches, tuning their radio dials to Padres games in English and Spanish, enjoying baseball in the sun and on the sand.”

Nike and Major League Baseball call the City Connect series a “celebration of the unique personality, traditions and values that unite the fans of every club”