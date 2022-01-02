Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva breaks silence on doping scandal

The 15-year-old spoke to Russian state broadcaster Channel One about the doping hearing that cleared her to compete in the women's competition.

The 15-year-old is the favorite for the gold medal in the women's competition alongside her Russian teammates Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova.

Valieva was cleared to skate even though she failed a drug test taken Dec. 25, the result only emerging last week after she won team gold with the Russian Olympic Committee. The Court of Arbitration for Sport gave her a favorable decision in part because she is a minor, known in Olympic jargon as a “protected person,” and is subject to different rules from an adult athlete.

“These days have been very difficult for me,” Valieva told Russian state broadcaster Channel One in comments shown Monday night. “I’m happy but I’m tired emotionally.”

There won't be a medal ceremony if Valieva finishes in the top three because the International Olympic Committee is concerned Valieva could still be banned after a full investigation of her doping case. The court ruled Monday on only whether she could skate at the Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport had already said Valieva gave evidence during its lengthy hearing that ended around 3 a.m. Monday local time. It wasn't clear that she sat through the entire thing by video link from the Olympic village.