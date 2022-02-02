Mikaela Shiffrin competes in downhill for first time at Olympics

The two-time gold medalist in Alpine skiing did not finish her opening runs in either of her first two events and finished ninth in her third event.

BEIJING, China — Mikaela Shiffrin raced in Tuesday’s downhill, her fourth event at the Beijing Games and the first time she’s competed in that discipline in her Olympic career.

Shiffrin successfully made it through the course, but was well off the medal podium. She finished her run two-seconds off the lead and in 11th out of the 12 skiers that had gone by that point.

The two-time gold medalist in Alpine skiing did not finish her opening runs in either of her first two events, the two-leg giant slalom and slalom. She then finished ninth in the super-G, another race she hadn’t previously entered at an Olympics.

Prior to Tuesday's event, Shiffrin acknowledged that she's "not focusing on the medal anymore."

"It’s just trying to do my best execution every day. Anyway, that’s my best shot at a medal. So it’s a little bit of maybe a paradox ... that your best chance to have that performance is to stop thinking about the performance and to focus on what you’re doing in that moment,” the 26-year-old Shiffrin said. “So I’m just trying to be present in the moment, especially with the downhill.”

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team noted on Twitter that the last time Shiffrin was on downhill skis before Tuesday's race was in early December.

As someone who specialized in the technical disciplines of slalom and giant slalom, the speed events of downhill and super-G are still new and works-in-progress for Shiffrin. She has 47 World Cup victories in slalom — more than any other person in any race — and 14 in giant slalom, with four in super-G and two in downhill.

As of this story being published, the downhill competition was still going on.

It's one of the fastest events on snow! Catch a portion of the #WinterOlympics women's downhill right here on @twitter. #WatchWithUS https://t.co/QnPKtzgIt3 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2022

What is the difference between Super G and downhill?

Downhill

This event is all about speed -- get down the course in the fastest time possible.

While there are gates on the outside, they mainly serve as markers to identify the course route. Skiers work to steer clear of touching them since it making contact would slow them down. That's different from slalom and giant slalom when skiers are focusing more on making tight turns around the gates and, as a result, hit them regularly.

Super-G

Super-G means super giant slalom. It combines the speed of downhill but the technical turning necessary of the giant slalom. The course winds more than the downhill course, but the gates are spaced out more so that the skiers can pick up speed.