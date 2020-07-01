SAN DIEGO — Two-time Farmers Insurance Open champion Jason Day and World No. 21 golfer Rickie Fowler have committed to the 2020 tournament at Torrey Pines, event organizers announced on Tuesday.

Day, who won the 2015 and 2018 Farmers Insurance Open tournaments and tied for fifth in last year's outing, has won the PGA Tour 12 times. The 32- year-old Australian notched four top-five results in the 2018-2019 PGA Tour, including tying for fifth at the Masters.

Fowler, 31, has won the tour five times, has three international victories to his name and has played in four Ryder Cup and three Presidents Cup teams. Last season he grabbed six top-10 finishes in 20 starts, including a victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. His best finish in La Jolla was in 2010 when he tied for fifth.

RELATED: Defending Champion commits to 2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

With Day and Fowler joining the ranks, the Farmers Insurance Open now includes 14 of the world's top 50 golfers according to the Official World Gold Rankings and eight past Farmers Insurance Open winners have committed, including the last six winners. Additionally, 10 players with 18 major wins have already signed on to play at Torrey Pines, including defending champion and No. 8-ranked Justin Rose.

Earlier this week, Irishman Rory McIlroy, committed to playing in the tournament.

Local golfers already signed up to play in the January 22-26 tournament include Jamie Lovemark, Phil Mickelson, Pat Perez, Zander Schauffele and J.J. Spaun. The field does not finalize until Jan. 17.