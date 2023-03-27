Manchester United is set to play Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC in San Diego this summer

Two professional soccer teams from the United Kingdom, Manchester United and Wrexham AFC, are playing in San Diego for the very first time at Snapdragon Stadium.

SAN DIEGO — Two professional soccer teams from the United Kingdom, Manchester United and Wrexham AFC, are playing in San Diego for the very first time at Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday, July 25th at 7:30 p.m.

This is Manchester United’s first time back to the United States in five years. For Wrexham AFC, this will be the first time to the U.S.

Wrexham AFC is owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The two have a TV series documenting the team called "Welcome to Wrexham." McElhenney says his team is ecstatic.

"Very excited. Very excited. Trying to keep it a secret for so long and it started leaking. The team kept asking me, 'are we going to the states? I said, it's coming,'" smiles McElhenney.

Manchester United ambassador Andy Cole is in San Diego for the first time. He expects a sold out crowd.

"Come and enjoy it! Watch a bit of futbol in the sun. If I lived in San Diego and didn't know much about futbol, I'd say come here on your day off from the beach. You can't spend all the time on the beach," jokes Cole.

Meanwhile, fans are thrilled for this match up.

"It's helping put San Diego on the map in the soccer community. They could have gone to L.A., but they chose San Diego," said Manchester United fan, Dakota Green.

"Never thought this would happen. I think it will bring new fans to the area for Manchester United," said Manchester United fan, Tony Hughes.

If you are a new soccer fan, get ready for all the excitement! Tickets go on sale for the general public this Wednesday, March 29th.