SD Loyal continues win streak with Rubin 'hat trick'

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Loyal midfielder Rubio Rubin led the team to victory against host Phoenix Rising FC in a USL Championship match Saturday night. Rubin scored all three of the Loyal's goals in the 3-2 win - the team's third straight.

Uno, Dos y Tres.@RubioRubin was unstoppable down in Phoenix with a first-half 🎩 trick to help keep our playoff hopes alive. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IwtyCHwONv — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) September 20, 2020

Rubin's "hat trick" goals helped the team move into second place in the Group B standings and remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in its inaugural season.

Phoenix Rising remains in first place.

SCORING

1-0-3rd-Rubio Rubin (SD)

2-0-12th-Rubio Rubin (SD)

1-2 -41st-Junior Flemmings (PHX)

1-3 -45+-Rubio Rubin (SD)

2-3 -88th- Junior Flemmings (PHX)

SD Loyal will next face LA Galaxy II Wednesday at Dignity Health Sports Park.