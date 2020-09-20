x
SD Loyal continues win streak with Rubin 'hat trick'

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Loyal midfielder Rubio Rubin led the team to victory against host Phoenix Rising FC in a USL Championship match Saturday night. Rubin scored all three of the Loyal's goals in the 3-2 win - the team's third straight. 

Rubin's "hat trick" goals helped the team move into second place in the Group B standings and remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in its inaugural season.

Phoenix Rising remains in first place.

SCORING 

1-0-3rd-Rubio Rubin (SD) 

2-0-12th-Rubio Rubin (SD)  

1-2 -41st-Junior Flemmings (PHX)  

1-3 -45+-Rubio Rubin (SD)  

2-3 -88th- Junior Flemmings (PHX) 

SD Loyal will next face LA Galaxy II Wednesday at Dignity Health Sports Park. 