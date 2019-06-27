SAN DIEGO — On this day twenty years ago, during the X Games in San Francisco, San Diego skateboarding legend Tony Hawk changed the sport forever. Hawk landed the first 900, a trick that has the rider spin 2.5 times on their board in the air.

Experts say when Hawk landed the trick it was arguably the most famous moment in action sports history.

What a lot of people don’t know is the X Games competition was over when he landed the 900. He had tried it over 10 times, but television producers told him to keep trying when he eventually landed the trick that many people at the time called impossible.