NASA, SpaceX target April for Crew-2 mission sending the next round of astronauts to space

The second commercial crew rotation will carry the crew to the International Space Station.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The next round of astronauts making their way to the International Space Station will once again launch atop an American rocket on U.S. soil.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than April 20 for the second crew rotation mission aboard the Crew Dragon.

The spacecraft will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's historic Launch Complex 39A as it heads for the ISS.

Crew-2 will be the first mission to fly two international partner crew members as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program, according to a press release.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will serve as the spacecraft's commander and pilot as JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet will join the team as mission specialists.

"The crew is scheduled for a long-duration stay aboard the orbiting laboratory, living and working as part of what is expected to be a seven-member crew," NASA wrote.

Crew-2's arrival at the International Space Station is expected to overlap with the stay of the Crew-1 mission's astronauts aboard the floating laboratory.

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi are projected to return to Earth in late April or early May. The latest crew is set to return in the fall.

