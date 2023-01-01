Skip Navigation
Working for our Community
Working For Our Community
Working for our Community
BS 8 is Working for our Community. There's a lot of good happening in San Diego and we want to share how some non-profits are making a difference.
Community
School's Out, Hunger's Not | Help feed San Diego youth this summer
Support the San Diego Food Bank in helping neighbors experiencing food insecurity during the 2023 summer break.
Working For Our Community
San Diego non-profit helps foster youth transition to adulthood
Just In Time For Foster Youth is for people between the ages of 18 and 27, helping former foster kids in the system become self-sufficient adults.
Working For Our Community
CBS 8 helps get a roof donated to a local non-profit helping women affected by trauma
Working for our Community: Sister League of San Diego is need of $100,000 in repairs. Antis Roofing is donating a new roof worth $30,000.
Working For Our Community
McAlister Institute helps thousands recover from addiction
The county primarily funds the McAlister Institute, but donations are always appreciated. The 11th annual Walk for Sobriety is on September 30th.
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
Working For Our Community
