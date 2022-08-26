'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 Cast Revealed

Bachelor in Paradise will feature a whopping 19 potential lovers, and that's just the beginning, as additional cast will be announced throughout the season. Not just that, but Ashley Iaconetti from season 19 of The Bachelor and her husband, Jared Haibon, from season 11 of The Bachelorette, who found love on Paradise, are also set to appear later in the season.

Jesse Palmer returns as host, as does fan-favorite Wells Adams as the lovable bartender. Some of the new cast members include Logan Palmer, who just exited the current season of The Bachelorette. There's also Brandon Jones from season 18 of The Bachelorette. Fans will remember him as the runner-up on Michelle Young's season. And then there's Shanae Ankney from season 26 of The Bachelor, dubbed that season's villain. That title was compounded post-The Bachelor after she got into it with fans on Instagram. She would ultimately delete her account, but returned a few weeks later saying she was sad fans "didn't get a look into the real me" during her run on the show. So, she's back for round 2!