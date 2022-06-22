Chris Pratt Says Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Gave Him Hall Pass To Go Golfing Before His B-Day (Exclusive)

Chris Pratt is enjoying the quiet family life these days. The actor just celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday and spent the occasion enjoying life's simple pleasures.

Pratt spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi at the premiere of his new action series The Terminal List at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and he opened up about how he commemorated his special day.

"The day before [my birthday], I got a hall pass to go golf, which was pretty fun," Pratt said with a beaming smile. "Yesterday, I had a very lowkey day. I spent it with my daughters and wife, and I cooked some steaks at home. It was pretty fun!"

Pratt shares two daughters with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger -- 1-year-old Lyla and 1-month-old Eloise.

The action star also shares 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, and he shared that his son "does a great job as a big brother."

"There's a big age separation... [and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them," Pratt marveled. "And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."

The recent birthday boy also opened up about his new action series The Terminal List, which also marks Pratt's first major foray into stepping behind the camera as well. Apart from starring in the Amazon Prime Video original series, he also serves as an executive producer.

"Twenty years I've been in this business and I've always been acting, so I show up to do a little rehearsal, to do the fittings, step on the mark and go to work," Pratt explained. "I kinda failed to recognize how much goes into just getting to that point! And so it was definitely eye opening and a great learning experience."

"I think if you're smart and you're in this business for a long time, you want to find ways to continue to learn and continue to grow and I definitely did both of those things on this job," Pratt added.

Fans can check out Pratt's gritty, high-octane new series when it premieres July 1 on Amazon Prime Video.