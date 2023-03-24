x
Weekend Watch March 24 - 26 | Things to do in San Diego

As always, there is so much to do this weekend in San Diego! Here are a few things you won't want to miss.

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.

The Outsiders Musical

  • Running though April 9th at the La Jolla Playhouse
  • Based on the novel that defined a generation.. which has now been reimagined as a groundbreaking musical
  • Buy tickets here  

Godzilla Night

  • The San Diego Seals will take on the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday, March 25t at 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena
  •  This will be a historic night in the world of sports, as it is the first ever Godzilla themed sporting game in the U.S.
  • Godzilla-themed entertainment will ensue all night long, including photo-ops with Godzilla and a special postgame screening of Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla on the jumbotron immediately following the game
  • Learn more and buy tickets here

Move & Mimosas

  • Sunday, March 26th at 11 a.m. at Lakehouse Hotel and Resort
  • Protect your inner peace on the Lakeside Lawn with a 45-minute workout and meditation class led by MÜV Meditations, followed by mimosas by the pool and 20% off Lakehouse Hotel’s elevated pub-style restaurant, The Grille
  • Tickets can be purchased here

Bach's Birthday Concert

  • Sunday, March 26th at 2 p.m. at Spreckels Organ Pavilion
  • Featuring Raúl Prieto Ramírez, San Diego Civic Organist
  • Learn more here

San Diego Restaurant Week

  • Runs March 26th through April 2nd
  • More than 100 restaurants participating with delicious dining deals
  • San Diego Restaurant Week highlights the culinary talent of San Diego with two-course lunches start at $20, and three-course dinners starting at $20. “Restaurant Week Your Way” feature with the same great price points but with more flexibility!
  • Explore the participating restaurants here

