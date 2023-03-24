Weekend Watch March 24 - 26 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
The Outsiders Musical
- Running though April 9th at the La Jolla Playhouse
- Based on the novel that defined a generation.. which has now been reimagined as a groundbreaking musical
- Buy tickets here
Godzilla Night
- The San Diego Seals will take on the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday, March 25t at 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena
- This will be a historic night in the world of sports, as it is the first ever Godzilla themed sporting game in the U.S.
- Godzilla-themed entertainment will ensue all night long, including photo-ops with Godzilla and a special postgame screening of Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla on the jumbotron immediately following the game
- Learn more and buy tickets here
Move & Mimosas
- Sunday, March 26th at 11 a.m. at Lakehouse Hotel and Resort
- Protect your inner peace on the Lakeside Lawn with a 45-minute workout and meditation class led by MÜV Meditations, followed by mimosas by the pool and 20% off Lakehouse Hotel’s elevated pub-style restaurant, The Grille
- Tickets can be purchased here
Bach's Birthday Concert
- Sunday, March 26th at 2 p.m. at Spreckels Organ Pavilion
- Featuring Raúl Prieto Ramírez, San Diego Civic Organist
- Learn more here
San Diego Restaurant Week
- Runs March 26th through April 2nd
- More than 100 restaurants participating with delicious dining deals
- San Diego Restaurant Week highlights the culinary talent of San Diego with two-course lunches start at $20, and three-course dinners starting at $20. “Restaurant Week Your Way” feature with the same great price points but with more flexibility!
- Explore the participating restaurants here