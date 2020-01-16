SAN DIEGO — This may not be what you think of when you picture a "club." Yes, there are fencing clubs right here in San Diego. You can test your mental and physical skills with a trip to the La Jolla Fencing Academy.

Equipped with a world-class coaching staff, the LJFA offers lessons and training for both beginner and veteran fencers.

Fencing is one of the original nine sports from the inaugural modern Olympic games in 1896. The art of fencing is often referred to as "physical chess". A mixture of strategic focus and physical fortitude, this sport continues to grow both in the United States and around the world.

The LJFA facility provides a large space with six electric fencing strips for bouting. In addition to a mental workout, fencing also provides a physical workout for people of all ages. Some fencers at the academy are 81 years old.

From problem-solving to persistence, the sport of fencing has a lot to offer. I was blown away with the amount of mental strategy it took and genuine fun it supplied. It proved to be one of those sports that had you wanting to try it again. I enjoyed my crash course and hope to return soon.

