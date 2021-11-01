Eat Local | Smokey And The Brisket

Let's start with the man behind the meat. Alberto Morreale.



OK so this Italian born restauranteur may not actually be from Texas, but his pit master is. And so is this bad boy--their thousand gallon Bison Smoker from (yep, you guessed it) Texas.



Alberto says he's been obsessed with vintage cars and motorcycles since he was a little kid and couldn't afford to buy one. Well, now he's got a restaurant full of them!



The decor is inspired by the 1977 movie Smokey And The Bandit. So not only has Alberto been in the restaurant business for decades, he also apparently has a knack for interior design.



The bar is built from a 1972 Dodge Van. Vintage motorcycle gas tanks make up their custom built draft system. You can see two Honda 400 1972 transformed as racers. The benches are a truck tailgate redone and modified. There's a 1949 Gas Station Mobil! Basically everywhere you look, there is something cool to see.



Smokey And The Brisket is currently only open for carryout.



A good option is to call and order, and carry it out for a picnic at Lake Murray, which is only steps away from the restaurant.