Out & About: Yay Weekyays

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Forget FriYay! It's all about the WEEKYAY!



There's a new campaign in San Diego, that wants to help you staycation while you work!



Now of course, San Diego's tourism economy has been devastated by the pandemic. While we are starting to see more people visiting hotels on the weekend, tourism during the week is still suffering. Enter: YAY! WEEKYAYS! The new President and CEO of the SD Tourism Authority, Julie Coker, wants to boost visits Sunday through Wednesday.



The campaign is happening now and will help you enjoy less expensive hotel rates, shorter lines and smaller crows. This is a critical need for hotels right now because conventions, group meetings and business travel are not filling those weekdays.



The campaign also highlights how our city is a great destination for professionals who are working remotely, as well as for families with kids who are e-learning.



Several hotels are giving you deals, including free parking and a free night stay. These hotels include The Andaz, Hyatt Mission Bay, The Bahia, The Catamaran, Town and Country and more.