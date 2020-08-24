Out & About: Solare in Liberty Station

Solare actually means "sunny" or "sunshine" in Italian, which is perfect because we all need a little sunshine these days.

Can't get to Tuscany? Well, throw on your favorite floppy sun hat and head over to Liberty Station!

Did you know Solare was one of the first restaurants in Liberty Station? Well, now you do!

Today I spent some time with Randy Smerik---who owns the restaurant. It's family-owned. Randy runs Solare with his two sons.

In 2019 Solare was added to the Michelin Guide and was just named Best Italian Restaurant in San Diego by San Diego Magazine.

Randy and his Executive Chef pride themselves on their authentic Italian cuisine, featuring a focus on fresh and locally sourced ingredients … including fresh pasta made each morning and organic produce, wild fish, and hormone-free meat.

Right now, Solare offers outdoor patios for dining. Plus, they also offer a plethora of virtual cooking and drink classes. All you do is sign up, pick up your meal kit and cook alongside this talented chef.

SOLARE RISTORANTE & LOUNGE:

solarelounge.com