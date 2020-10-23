Out & About: Spooktacular Creations

Well, in case you forgot... Halloween is just around the corner!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Well, in case you forgot...Halloween is just around the corner!

I'm not sure what's more terrifying, wearing my own face on a mask or the year 2020. Shudder.

Anyways, San Diego County released some guidelines on how to have a safe Halloween this year. For example, the county suggests handing out pre-sanitized pencils or erasers instead of candy. Pencils? Does anyone even own a pencil sharpener anymore?

Anyways, I decided to put on a giant inflatable costume from Spooktacular Creations and terrorize San Diegans on the beach. Safely, of course.

Oh, and did I mention I handed out individually wrapped and sanitized bags of candy and had a dance party on the beach? YOU BETCHA.

Because nothing is scarier than a television anchor dancing in public. NOTHING.

But seriously. I hope you have a fun and safe Halloween this year! BOO.

PS. The inflatable costumes are also very good for scaring your pets. Like this (no pets were harmed in the making of this video)

