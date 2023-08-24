How to watch The CW in San Diego

The CW can be found on many different television providers, here is a list of where to find the station at your home.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The CW San Diego can be viewed on several different cable, satellite and streaming services within the San Diego region.

Here are some of the ways to find them in your home based on the service you subscribe to.

Over the Air / HD Antenna: 8.2

Cox: Channel 6

Spectrum: Channel 6

DirecTV: Channel 9

Dish Network: Channel 6

Hulu + Live TV: Search "The CW San Diego"

YouTube TV: Search "CW"

If you know of another system in the San Diego region that is not listed above, please email: social@cbs8.com and we will add it to the list.