Emerging travel trend on the rise

Making the most of your business trip with 'bleisure travel.' Sponsored by Visit Anaheim

SAN DIEGO — If the rise in air travel is any indication, Americans are feeling more comfortable about travel. And as more people embrace the idea of mixing work with play, it has led to a boom in a new type of getaway.

Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray joins our Laura Cavanaugh during National Travel and Tourism Week to tell us about this emerging trend called “bleisure travel.”

“They’ve got something going on with work and they want to extend their stay. While you’re scheduling your business trips, keep leisure in mind and bring your family and friends along for the trip,” said Murray.

Visit Anaheim recently commissioned a survey of 2,000 people who have traveled for work and asked whether they combined business trips with leisure vacations. The survey found people are no longer looking at business trips as flying in, going to a meeting, and flying out. Especially with pent-up travel demand coming out of the pandemic, visitors now want to bring their families on a business trip, let them play, while you work and then you can all play after work. The survey showed that the majority of respondents wanted to take time to step outside of their meeting space to experience the culture, the sights, the sounds and the foods of a diverse destination.

“People are looking to hang out a little bit longer, extend the stay, check out the city, the sights, the culture, concerts and restaurants.” said Murray.

California was revealed to be the top destination for a work trip. Anaheim offers a great bleisure location as its Convention Center, the largest convention center on the west coast, attracts 1 million attendees per year. The convention center campus has multiple hotels, is within walking distance to meetings but also close to the theme parks. You can do your work and then head over to the theme parks, beaches and specialty breweries.

“Bring your family, bring your friends, bring your significant other on the trip. Let them enjoy everything that Anaheim has to offer, from Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, wine tasting and concerts,” said Murray.

With summer right around the corner, Visit Anaheim is kicking off the season with a giveaway. Visit Anaheim is offering a chance for you to do more than just envision yourself in Anaheim. Enter for a chance to win a two-night stay at the Anaheim Marriott and four tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm. Learn more about all the fun things you can do in Anaheim. Visit www.visitanaheim.org/giveaway