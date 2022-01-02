Helping kids connect with love, loss, everlasting friendship. Sponsored by PR From the Heart

Pets are often our faithful friends, loyal companions who provide unconditional love. They help us navigate life’s joys and challenges, which is why their sudden loss can be so devastating.

KidLit Lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share Portia Clare’s Best Friends Forever: A Puppy’s Tale, a touching children’s book that helps kids connect with love, loss and everlasting friendship.

“This book helps to guide children through the real life experience of owning, loving and losing a beloved family pet and connecting within to find that courage to share that love again, truly a supportive, healing resource for our little ones,” said Masiulionis.

PR from the Heart is celebrating the one year anniversary of Empowering Reads for Kids, introducing children’s books with relevant, helpful and heartfelt lessons. To learn more about PR from the Heart and John’s work on behalf of children’s authors and children in San Diego, visit www.prfromtheheart.com

