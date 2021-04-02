Countdown to Super Bowl Sunday

The countdown is on for Sunday’s big game, Super Bowl LV, televised on CBS8. And while game day entertaining maybe a little more intimate and may look a little different this year, just because we’re staying at home, it shouldn’t stop the forward motion on your fun. Three-time Super Bowl Champ, Mark Schlereth, joins our Laura Cavanaugh with secrets to scoring big with your family come kickoff time. The NFL broadcasting veteran also breaks down his predictions and reveals his picks as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.