San Diego Humane Society announces kitten adoption promotion for June

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Humane Society is offering San Diegans an opportunity in the second half of June to "become smitten with a kitten" and adopt for $25, it was announced Wednesday.



Adopters can bring home a second kitten for $5. The promotion, sponsored by Petco Love, lasts through June 30.



Each kitten available for adoption has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and provided with preliminary vaccinations. All adopters will receive a sample bag of kitten food and adopter support from San Diego Humane Society for the life of the pet.



More than 180 adoptable kittens remain in care at San Diego Humane Society campuses. This adoption promotion will enable San Diego Humane Society to care for more than 6,000 kittens this year alone.



"Every animal who is adopted makes space for another animal who is in urgent need of care," said Jessica Des Lauriers, San Diego Humane Society chief operating officer. "Adoption specials like this one help to find homes for these animals and bring attention to the issue of cat overpopulation in our community."



Most kittens are born between the months of March through September and each year, San Diego Humane Society's Kitten and Foster programs provide care.



To find a kitten, click here, then click browse available pets, choose "cat" as the species and click "young" on the age button.



Adopters can also learn about San Diego Humane Society's adoption process at sdhumane.org/adopt and make an appointment. While appointments are recommended for guaranteed service, walk-ins are accepted on a first come, first-served basis.