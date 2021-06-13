San Diego Humane Society offers pet safety tips for heat wave

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With an expected heat wave in San Diego County this week, the San Diego Humane Society on Sunday urged pet owners to take extra precautions.



The organization offered some of the following tips to keep pets cool in hot weather:



-- Provide plenty of water at all times, including when away from home.



-- Leave pets inside where it's cool at home as much as possible.



-- Do not leave a pet alone in a parked vehicle -- even with the windows open, a parked car can quickly become a furnace. If the temperature outside is 80 degrees, the temperature inside a car can quickly climb to 120 degrees.



-- In extremely hot weather, don't leave a dog standing on the street, and keep walks to a minimum, allowing for breaks in shady spots. Canine companions are much closer to the hot asphalt and a pet's body can heat up quickly. Paws can also burn on hot asphalt or concrete.



-- If pets will be on hot pavement, bring them a towel or blanket to rest on.



-- Don't force animals to exercise in hot, humid weather. Exercise in the cool of the early morning or evening.



-- Never run a dog next to a bike during the heat.



-- Dogs can get sunburned. Protect hairless and light-coated dogs with sunscreen.



-- Provide plenty of shade for an animal staying outside the house.



-- A clean coat can help to prevent summer skin problems, so keep pets well-groomed.



-- Take animals to the veterinarian for a summer checkup and have the doctor recommend a safe, effective flea and tick control program.



-- Watch for signs of heat stress: heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid pulse, unsteadiness, a staggering gait, vomiting, or a deep red tongue.



-- If you believe a pet is suffering from heat exhaustion, contact your veterinarian right away.