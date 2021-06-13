It's warming up: Higher temperatures bring crowds to San Diego beaches

Tips on how to beat the heat during this week's heatwave

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Hotter than usual temperatures are here which means more people enjoyed San Diego beaches this weekend but the chances of people being overexposed to the sun and heat are also something to look out for.

With weather this good, it’s easy to forget to take precautions when your outdoors but with even warmer temperatures expected next week, News 8 has a few tips people should keep in mind to stay cool.

Next week’s weather forecast says it’s going to be a scorcher but that won’t stop some people from enjoying themselves, especially for those visiting, and taking in what San Diego has to offer.

“So, we did the kayaking tour and then tomorrow, we’re going to go snorkeling at the same place,” said Andrea Bugariu, who was vacationing in La Jolla from Ohio.

A ridge of high pressure will bring hotter temperatures for most of San Diego County, including triple digits temperatures in Borrego Springs. The heat can also create high fire weather conditions and the chances of being dehydrated are much more likely.

“My mouth is getting dry all the time, especially as a tour guide we’re always talking so I always be sure to have my little water. We advise against not bringing classic water bottles out. We like hydro flasks just so we don’t leave any trash out here but just always have water with you,” said Calvin, who works for La Jolla Kayak.

So how do you beat the heat? First, limit the amount of time you spend outdoors in the middle of the day when it’s hottest. Drink plenty of water, wear loose and light-colored clothing and try and stay in the shade or an air-conditioned environment.

“Whenever I’m on campus, I just wear a lot of sunscreen and I like to keep a light jacket on me, like a windbreaker, so that the sun doesn’t hit my skin and so that it’s not too hot,” said Solange Jackson, a student at UCSD.