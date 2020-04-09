San Diego Humane Society urges locals to keep pets safe during heat wave

Here are 10 important safety tips from SDHS to keep in mind when it is hot outside.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With a hot Labor Day weekend approaching, San Diego Humane Society on Thursday urged pet owners to take precautions for their furry loved ones amid the high temperatures.

Record heat is in the forecast with the hottest days expected to be Saturday and Sunday.

Here are 10 important safety tips from SDHS to keep in mind when it is hot outside:

Always provide plenty of cool, clean water for your animal. When away from home, carry a thermos with fresh water.

Leave your pets at home as much as possible. While you may think that they will be lonely, they will be much more comfortable in your cool home than riding in a hot car.

If you must take your pet along for the ride, don’t leave your pet alone in a parked vehicle. Even with the windows open, a parked car can quickly become a furnace. If the temperature outside is 80 degrees, the temperature inside your car can quickly climb to 120 degrees.