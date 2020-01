Meet Goldie, a Sulphur-crested cockatoo from the Scripps Aviary at the San Diego Zoo. This bright bird can even say "hello."

Kara Walsh, a self-proclaimed "bird nerd" from the San Diego Zoo, shares all the fun facts about this 32-year-old cockatoo.

RELATED: Zoo Day: It's the Cockatoo

RELATED: Escaped cockatoo still flies home to visit

RELATED: Zoo Day: Mickey the Cockatoo