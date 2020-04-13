Californians on food stamps might get benefit boost in April, May

People on CalFresh who aren't getting the maximum allotment for their household size could see a boost in their benefits.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Californians on food stamps might be seeing some extra funds on their EBT card pretty soon, according to the California Association of Food Banks.

The organization says people on CalFresh not getting the maximum benefit amount for their household could see a benefit boost on April 12 or May 10.

The boost comes from the Families First Act passed by Congress and signed into law on March 18.

Essentially, the organization explains that, if a three-person household is getting $200 per month on CalFresh, they could get a boost of $309 to match the maximum benefit for a household of three, $509.

Likewise, a household of two people getting $355 per month wouldn't get a benefit increase because they're already at the cap for their household size.

Depending on when you got your benefits, the day you see the boost on your EBT card will vary. The California Association of Food Banks says people who got CalFresh in March should be seeing the extra benefits on April 12, while those who got it in April should see it on May 10.

