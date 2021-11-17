x
Recipes

Cooking with Styles: Turkey Pot Pie

What are you going to do with all the leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner? Here's an idea.

Turkey Pot Pie

  • 2 - 3 cups Turkey leftover
  • 2 cups Turkey gravy or more
  • 1 cup Green beans
  • 1 cup Butternut squash
  • 1 cup Baby New potatoes
  • 1/2 cup carrots
  • 1/2 cup parsnips
  • 1/2 cup mushrooms
  • 1 sheet Puff pastry, thawed and quartered
  • 1 egg + 2 tbsp. water for wash

The list I have above are some of the leftovers from Thanksgiving, you can use whatever you have leftover.

Pre-heat oven to 400°. 

Combine and bring to a slow simmer. 

Ladle into individual baking bowls and top with puff pastry.

Brush with egg wash and bake for 20 minutes. 

Remove from oven and allow 5 minutes to rest before serving.

Bowls are very hot.

