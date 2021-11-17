Cooking with Styles: Turkey Pot Pie

Turkey Pot Pie
- 2 - 3 cups Turkey leftover
- 2 cups Turkey gravy or more
- 1 cup Green beans
- 1 cup Butternut squash
- 1 cup Baby New potatoes
- 1/2 cup carrots
- 1/2 cup parsnips
- 1/2 cup mushrooms
- 1 sheet Puff pastry, thawed and quartered
- 1 egg + 2 tbsp. water for wash
The list I have above are some of the leftovers from Thanksgiving, you can use whatever you have leftover.
Pre-heat oven to 400°.
Combine and bring to a slow simmer.
Ladle into individual baking bowls and top with puff pastry.
Brush with egg wash and bake for 20 minutes.
Remove from oven and allow 5 minutes to rest before serving.
Bowls are very hot.