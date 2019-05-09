SAN DIEGO — College is supposed to be a time of learning, taking classes and making friends, but some students are struggling to make ends meet. According to a new study one of the biggest ways that students cut back is food.

Dustin Adkins, food coordinator of the food pantry at SDSU says it is very sad to see a student that should be worrying about their finals, worrying about their food.

The food pantry operates a couple of days a week and serves all “food insecure” students on campus at SDSU.

Now a national survey by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice says that 48% of students at two-year schools and 40% of students at four-year schools have experienced ‘food insecurity’ within the past month. Adkins says that is right in line with what is happening at campuses around the state.

In addition to providing food for students, the food pantry also provides recipes and cooking tips to students showing them how to make healthy meals for themselves.

