List: Deals and freebies being offered on Veterans Day

Many restaurants and businesses observe the holiday tradition by offering discounts and free food to veterans and active-duty service members.

On Veterans Day, people around the nation honor those who have served in the military.

Here's a list of some of the best deals this year.

The Helpful Honda Dealers will be spread out throughout San Diego on Wednesday giving free gas to Veterans and Active Duty and Retired Military members. Veterans & Military members will need to present a Valid I.D. All free gas is first come, first served.

Veterans, active-duty military, retirees, reservists and their dependents get 25% off eligible purchases in stores when they present valid military ID or military dependent ID. This offer runs Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. Some items are excluded, including gift cards, appliances, certain consumer electronics, certain brands and other restricted items.

Some locations will offer free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members and will donate $1 for every haircut provided that day to the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Help a Hero Scholarship fund.

FREE FOOD

From Nov.1 – Nov. 30, all active and former military members can pick up a free “thank you meal” promotional card that’s good for one free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage.

Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day.

All veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2020.



Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $14.95, plus a free Dr. Pepper, by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

All day long on Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of boneless wings and a side of fries.

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.

This Veterans Day all military veterans, active servicemen and women can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and drink on November 11th.

On Veterans Day, all veterans or active-duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.