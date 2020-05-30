Westfield Malls reopen across San Diego County

"There's a little bit of something for everybody to do here as we reopen. It's a very inviting environment. It's open air. It's very safe,” said Ryan Perry, senior general manager at Westfield UTC.



Perry said so much about shopping will look the same, yet so much has changed.



“Face masks are required, and we're strongly encouraging the people as they enter the shopping center to always wear their face mask,” Perry said.



Westfield wouldn't allow News 8 to interview shoppers on property and directed News 8 to only show opened shops, although many businesses were still closed.



"You'll notice that not all of our stores are going to be open today. We're only opening about 35 to 40% of our stores today, and then many more will come on line within the next week,” Perry said.



Westfield customers will also spot foot markers on the brick walkway, showing shoppers where to wait and more signs saying "Thank you for practicing 6 feet social distancing.” Other signs stated "What we're doing to keep you safe” with five steps - listing employee health requirements, CDC guidelines, and the mall disinfecting routine.