What are the top ten energy users in your home?

Heating and cooling your home makes up more than 50% of your total usage.

SAN DIEGO — People are growing increasingly frustrated over high SDG&E bills.

If you’re trying to conserve energy, it helps to know what items in your home use the most.

Here are the top ten energy users in your home:

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration

#1 Heating your home makes up nearly a third of your total energy usage at 31.3%.

#2 Your water heater at 13.6%

#3 Cooling your home takes less energy, totaling 10.7%.

#4 Your refrigerator consumes 4% of your total usage.

#5 Your dryer uses 3.2% of your total energy.

#6 Lighting makes up 2.8% of your total usage.

#7 Home entertainment equipment: 2.8%

#8 Cooking appliances: 1.3%

#9 Computers: 1.1% (Consider upgrading to a laptop, which uses less energy than a desktop computer.)

#10 Furnace fans and boiler circulation pumps: 1.1%

Separately, some of those things may seem minor. But combined, they use a lot of energy. That's where conservation comes in.

Simple tips include:

Unplugging your phone charger from the wall when not in use.

Using energy efficient lightbulbs.

Using smart power strips, which can detect when a device is in standby mode and cut power off completely. Devices still use energy, even when off if they're still plugged in.

Lowering the thermostat not only in your home but on your water heater as well.

Instead of using hot water to do laundry, use warm, or even better, cold.

When traveling, shut your heater completely off and turn the water heater to vacation mode.