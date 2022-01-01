Skip Navigation
Amped Up
Amped
SDG&E bill breakdown: Customers pay more for taxes, charges and fees than actual usage
"When an SDGE&E customer looks at their bills, there's a number of costs embedded there,” said Edward Lopez, executive director of UCAN.
Amped
Engineer questions SDG&E's $3B project in East County San Diego
"Poles don't cause the fires,” said Bill Powers, an engineer with power system experience. “It's the wires that hit each other and touch tree limbs."
Amped
A closer look at the CPUC board members who approve SDG&E rate hikes
Commissioners appointed by the governor, vote on rate increases proposed every three years.
Amped
'I'm angry, I'm shocked' | Rancho Bernardo man sues SDG&E for high bills
SDG&E customers have been expressing their frustration over the exorbitant high bills.
Amped
'Energy costs are simply too high' | What can consumers do to lower SDG&E rates?
"SDG&E customers should let it be known that for far too long the electricity prices, the overall energy costs are simply too high," said UCAN's Executive Director.
Federal agency confirms San Diego has the highest electricity rates in the country
SDG&E's rate increases starting in 2013 are expected to outpace inflation by almost 70% by 2030 in a CA Public Utilities Commission chart.
'Trying to have a really big impact' | Residential power customers begin switchover to 'community choice' energy
While Imperial Beach is switching over this month, La Mesa will be making the change in March; Encinitas in April; and the cities of Chula Vista and San Diego in May
Federal agency confirms San Diego has the highest electricity rates in the country
SDG&E's rate increases starting in 2013 are expected to outpace inflation by almost 70% by 2030 in a CA Public Utilities Commission chart.
'Trying to have a really big impact' | Residential power customers begin switchover to 'community choice' energy
While Imperial Beach is switching over this month, La Mesa will be making the change in March; Encinitas in April; and the cities of Chula Vista and San Diego in May
SDG&E: Wooden power pole replacement complete in East County
$700 million price tag included undergrounding 14 miles of lines. Advocates question profit motive.
Breaking down SDG&E bills; why are they so high?
"It doesn't make any sense," said Sylvester Raymond of Imperial Beach.
SDG&E: Wooden power pole replacement complete in East County
$700 million price tag included undergrounding 14 miles of lines. Advocates question profit motive.
Breaking down SDG&E bills; why are they so high?
"It doesn't make any sense," said Sylvester Raymond of Imperial Beach.
Electric bill high? Here's tips to save on electricity at home
Back in December, SDG&E notified its customers rates would be going up effective Jan. 1.
San Diego Gas and Electric raises rates; customers experiencing sticker shock
"Double the amount practically from one month to the next," said Rudy Lopez of Otay Mesa.
Electric bill high? Here's tips to save on electricity at home
Back in December, SDG&E notified its customers rates would be going up effective Jan. 1.
San Diego Gas and Electric raises rates; customers experiencing sticker shock
"Double the amount practically from one month to the next," said Rudy Lopez of Otay Mesa.
