x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Community

CBS 8 Community: Let's team up!

Our mission at CBS 8 is to serve the greater good of our community and we’d love if you would join us.
Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — Our mission at CBS 8 is to serve the greater good of our community and we’d love you to help us!  Here’s a list of just some of our upcoming community events and partnerships.  Let’s make a difference in San Diego together.

FEBRUARY 2021

Go Red for Women 

  • Benefitting the American Heart Association of San Diego
  • All month long
  • cbs8.com/GoRed

Kyle Kraska’s Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive

TEGNA Foundation Community Grant

JUNE 2021

Creek to Bay Cleanup 

8’s Red Shoe Day

AUGUST 2021

TEGNA Foundation Community Grant

NOVEMBER 2021

Susan G Komen Race for the Cure

Warrior Foundation Give-a-thon