Feeding San Diego’s urgent need for volunteers | Here’s how you can help

Feeding San Diego says their need is urgent. Volunteers help sort, clean, and pack food that goes out to people experiencing food insecurity.

SAN DIEGO — While the holidays are over, the need for volunteers is growing at Feeding San Diego. The organization reports that they benefited from thousands of volunteers over the holiday season, but the number of volunteers has dropped in the new year.

Feeding San Diego says their need is urgent. Volunteers help sort, clean, and pack food that goes out to people experiencing food insecurity. Volunteers are also needed to help in additional areas, including operating Feeding San Diego’s Marketplace, which provides no-cost groceries to San Diegans in need and there are volunteer positions for roles, such as front desk volunteer or programs compliance volunteer.

Who can volunteer



Volunteers aged six and older are welcome. There are four volunteer shifts a day, six days a week (Monday through Saturday). Note: volunteers 15 or under must have an adult chaperone.

When are volunteers needed



Four shifts daily held Monday through Saturday:

8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

12 to 2 p.m.

3:30 to 5 p.m.

6 to 8 p.m.

Where do you report

The Feeding San Diego - Sorrento Valley distribution center

9477 Waples St. Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92121

Feeding San Diego rescues surplus food from businesses and farms and helps get it to people facing hunger across San Diego County. Food that cannot be distributed due to its condition becomes part of the non-profit's zero waste program. Instead of going to a landfill to take up space and emit methane, the food it donated to local farms.

CBS 8 has partnered with Feeding San Diego to help raise awareness about the urgent need in our community regarding food insecurities. If you'd like to volunteer, make a donation or need food assistance click here.