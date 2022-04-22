San Diego's cultural treasure | Chicano Park celebrates 52 years

The park stands today as an artistic treasure. But it wasn’t always that way.

SAN DIEGO — Chicano Park is a National Historical Landmark in the heart of Barrio Logan and San Diego is celebrating the park's 52nd anniversary.

"I have more paintings here in the park than anybody else," said Victor Ochoa, a muralist and proud Chicano artist.

Ochoa shared his latest project with CBS 8.

"If you go way up to the top I would recommend going to the front you’ll see a '65 impala," said Ochoa.

The park stands today as an artistic and cultural treasure. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

In 1970, the area was going to be used as a highway patrol station.

Hundreds of people stood up forming a human chain around bulldozers. Protesters occupied space for 12 days.

The formation of Chicano Park was signed into law in 1971. Mural paintings began two years after. Ochoa said he was there for the park's early days.

"Pride is something for me, really important, that the community have something to be proud of, but also so they can learn our history," said Ochoa.

Happy Chicano Park Day! Today shall always remain a Chicano Holiday and flags throughout Aztlan should be flown with PRIDE. Much love to our brothers and sisters in the struggle in Denver, Pheonix, El Paso, Houston, New York, Santa Barbra, Nuevo Mexico, and all other barrios throughout Aztlan. 52 years y Que! We must continue to organize and with this year marking the 52nd year we must look to the future and begin cultivating the next generation. Join us throughout the day with sharing memories and photos of the park, but also share information on other struggles we must be aware of! Que Viva La Raza y Que Viva Chicano Park! Posted by Chicano Park Steering Committee on Friday, April 22, 2022

"This is highlighting our Mayan Aztec culture and design," said Lucas Cruz.

The chairman of the Chicano Park Steering Committee, Lucas Cruz is proud of how far the park has come.

One way Cruz says you can celebrate the park is to learn the history.

"It took us seven years to come up with this and if you notice the quiosco, it’s on top of the bathrooms on top of the Playgrounds there," said Cruz.

"My recent mural on Anastasio Hernandez Rojas is right next to the fountain it’s a 7 story high mural dedicated to Anastasio who was murdered at the border so immigration and that of the border is the theme that’s evolving," said Ochoa.

In 2011 and 2012, almost two dozen murals were restored with federal funding. Many of the original artists did the Repairs Themselves, aided by friends and family