From Chick-Fil-A employee to owner | San Diego woman becomes only Black Chick-fil-A operator in the county

Spring Valley now has a Chick-fil-A, but that's not the only thing customers in the area are excited about. Many have been dropping by to meet the new owner.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Looking back on a 13-year journey from Chick-fil-A cashier to now owner, Amber Thomas is at a loss of words.

"It is humbling, and it is surreal. It has not hit me all the way yet,” Thomas said.

Thomas is a Serra Mesa High School and San Diego State graduate, who has lived all across the country from Virginia to Hawaii when her father served in the U.S. Navy.

Thomas has worked every job at the Sports Arena Boulevard Chick-Fil-A for eight and a half years from team member and cook to manager.

Behind the scenes at the new @ChickfilA in Spring Valley, CA as many have stopped by to congratulate its owner Amber Thomas, who is the only Black operator of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in San Diego County. Amber started as a Chick-fil-A employee at 17 years old in San Diego @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/Sx2vm6ivyd — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) July 14, 2022

"Thought it was just going to be a clock in, clock out kind of job, I had no intentions on being with Chick-fil-A long-term,” Thomas said.

Thomas says then-owner/operator Matt Hughes in Pt. Loma really inspired her to want to become an owner operator, so she started the Chick-fil-A operations internship and then joined the leadership development program of 160 people, and she was one of three Black women.

"When you go around the country and you meet other little boys and girls [who] look like you, and they are saying, 'I didn't know that this was ever an option for me,'” Thomas said.

Now running the restaurant at Highway 125 and Jamacha Road is Amber's dream come true.

The first Chick-fil-A in Spring Valley is bringing excitement to customers.

"Man, we have been waiting a long time for some good eateries around here,” said customer Joe Rice.

The restaurant has a 100-seat dining room, two drive through lines and 140 employees from 15 years old to 55 years old, the majority all live in the area.