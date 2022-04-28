x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Our Community

Shop Local 2022 | Highlighting Asian-owned San Diego businesses

CBS 8 features businesses across San Diego County that are Asian-owned and operated - May 2022
Credit: TEGNA

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — There are many Asian-owned businesses across San Diego County that will be featured and highlighted on CBS 8 that are open and need support. It is important to businesses across all industries that the community considers shopping local in San Diego.

To share your favorite Asian-owned San Diego business, please submit the name and information through the CBS 8 app or text (858) 571-8888. We will be featuring businesses each weekday in CBS 8 newscasts.

Jasmine Restaurant

Jasmine Restaurant is a southern Chinese-style restaurant in Kearny Mesa that first opened in 1994.

Other Shop Local Businesses

CBS 8 highlights local business in San Diego from Hispanic, Asian-American and Black-owned companies. To share a San Diego business, submit the name and information through the CBS 8 app on your mobile device or text (858) 571-8888.

Click to watch YouTube playlist of Shop Locals in San Diego >>

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Shop Local | Jasmine Restaurant