Solana Beach trailblazer honored by Rep. Mike Levin

Lisa Montes is a descendant of the original Mexican families who settled in La Colonia de Eden Gardens in Solana Beach in the 1920s.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego County trailblazer and a descendant of the original Mexican families who settled in La Colonia de Eden Gardens in Solana Beach in the 1920s was honored by Rep. Mike Levin for Hispanic Heritage Month

Lisa Montes was named Constituent of the Month by Levin for the month of September. Levin’s program recognizes North San Diego County residents who have made an impact on their community and represent the best of the United States.

“Lisa was a perfect fit for really being one of the trailblazers in Solana Beach as part of the La Colonia de Eden Gardens, really one of the original Hispanic communities throughout our region,” Levin said. “For decades, we thought that she was just the perfect recipient for this this month for Hispanic Heritage Month.”

Montes is a founding member of the La Colonia Community Foundation, a group that helps descendants and residents with education and leadership opportunities. She is also the museum curator of the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society.

Montes says for most of her life, she was inspired by watching how her parents gave back to the community.

"I watched them give back. So for me, it was natural. I understood the importance of giving back in this community, through education, inspiring kids to go to college," Montes said.

Montes will have her name and story read into the Congressional Record, which will memorialize her work in an official document that lives inside the House of Representatives.