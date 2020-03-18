SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — NEWS 8 knows the power of San Diegans, the power of our community, especially in times of need. We’re here to help one another navigate through these uncertain times. Here are ways you can help:

Donate now to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund

NEWS 8 joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise IMMEDIATE, EMERGENCY FUNDS for our most vulnerable neighbors in need.

The San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund will disburse emergency grants to local nonprofits for:

Food security

Rent & utility bills

Income replacement & Gap Funding

Nonprofit, no-interest loans for business & community service

100 percent of donations will go to organizations helping San Diegans impacted by the COVID-19 ongoing health crisis.

Click here to donate >>





Help provide meals for children only fed at school during closures due to the coronavirus.

Click to donate from home to San Diego Food Bank's Virtual Food Bank >>





Provide our isolated neighbors meals & phone safety checks





Click to donate to Meals on Wheels San Diego Meal Service & Phone Wellness Checks >>





Blood donations needed locally

According to the Red Cross, in recent days more than 260 SOCAL blood drives have been cancelled due to coronavirus, resulting in 9000+ uncollected donations. ARC & San Diego Blood Bank calling for URGENT donations.

Surgeon General calling on healthy Americans to donate to avoid potential blood shortages.

Learn more & make an appointment San Diego Blood Bank >>

Learn more & make an appointment to Red Cross >>





Protect our vulnerable, homeless neighbors in need

Click to support Father Joe’s Villages COVID-19 Emergency Response >>





Help elderly protect their pets

Click to get the latest info & donate now >>





Support California restaurant workforce during COVID-19



Click to learn more and donate >>