Hundreds of thousands of San Diego kids eligible for $365 for groceries in addition to grab-n-go meals

An estimated 250,000 San Diego children are eligible for the program.

SAN DIEGO — On Thursday, the San Diego Hunger Coalition announced that students who are enrolled in free or reduced-price school breakfasts and lunches are eligible to receive a one-time payment of $365 for groceries in addition to grab-n-go meals while schools are closed. It's all apart of the state's Pandemic-EBT program that launched on May 22.

According to the San Diego Hunger Coalition, an estimated 250,000 kids are eligible for the payment.

“If we can successfully enroll all kids who are eligible for the program, that would bring about $90 million to San Diego County for hunger relief. Spreading the word about P-EBT and helping families apply should be an immediate and urgent priority for everyone working on hunger relief right now," said Anahid Brakke, the executive director for the coalition.

Families have until June 30, 2020 to apply. They should hear back by July 15, according to the California Department of Social Services. Most families with children who receive CalFresh, Medi-Cal or Foster Care benefits do not need to apply online.

“Children because of this pandemic are missing out on many enriching benefits that schools provide, but this program ensures students and their families have access to the money for nutritious meals,” said San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who is also Co-chair of the County’s COVID-19 Subcommittee.