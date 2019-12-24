SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department will have increased patrols on the streets through the holiday season in search of impaired drivers.



The increased patrols will continue through the New Year's holiday to ensure motorists are not over-indulging and getting behind the wheel.



Sheriff's officials stressed that impaired driving doesn't just refer to alcohol, it can also be caused by marijuana and prescription drugs.



So far this year, more than 1,200 people have been arrested on suspicion of DUI by the sheriff's department.



In 2018, deputies arrested 1,183 people for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.



Sheriff's officials urged holiday revelers to plan a safe way home before the festivities begin, designate a sober driver and leave car keys at home if you plan to drink. People who indulge can also take advantage of public transit, a taxi or ride-hailing service to get home.



Anyone who spots a possibly impaired driver on the road should call 911.