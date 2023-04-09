Meals on Wheels helps thousands of San Diego seniors daily

Meals on Wheels is a vital lifeline for seniors across the county. But the charity offers more than just a meal, it offers a friendly face and sense of community.

SAN DIEGO — Charlotte Rubin has been volunteering with Meals on Wheels for years, but it doesn't feel like work to her.

"I can't think of anything else you do where you know that every single person you talk to is going to say thank you, we appreciate you," Charlotte said.

If someone asked the people who get meals from Charlotte, they say they don't do it for the food either.

To them, Meals on Wheels is about taking care of each other. At 92 years old, Mary O'Malley uses Meals on Wheels five days a week. The meals are a big help, especially since she's recovering from a heart attack last year.

"I don't cook. And if the kids are gone to work or not here, they know I'm getting a hot meal at noon, and also someone checks on me," Mary said.

What does she look forward to the most? Spending time with people like Charlotte.

"Oh the famous lady's here!" Mary exclaimed when Charlotte showed up with her meal. "I don't get it for the food, it's the wonderful people coming in."

Charlotte's own journey with the charity started 50 years ago when her grandmother fell and broke her hip. Her grandmother began using Meals on Wheels, which allowed her to continue living on her own.

"Meals on Wheels provides a service that allows seniors to stay in their homes and to be more independent," Charlotte said.

This inspire Charlotte and her family to volunteer with meals on Wheels as a way to give back and say thank you.

"I saw what it meant to my mom and my grandmother to be able to stay in our home," Charlotte said.

Now a new grant is allowing Meals on Wheels to help out thousands more. SDG&E gave the charity $500,000 through its Community Assistance Fund. Brent Wakefield, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels in San Diego County, said this is their largest grant ever.

"I can't tell you how happy I was when I received the news," Brent said. "I about jumped out of my skin."

Meals on Wheels serves up to 2,000 people each day. But there are still many more people who need help. Brent says that San Diego's senior population will increase from 650,000 people right now to almost 1,000,000 come 2030.

"We're in an expansion phase," Brent said. "During the pandemic, we had a 150% increase in the demand for services and we've sustained that number."

Brent says this SDG&E grant will help out in two big areas. One, it will let the charity expand and service more people, especially in underrepresented parts of the county.

"We've been able to map the hidden hungry in San Diego County," Brent said. "There are parts of the count where not even 2% of the need is being met — and that's alarming."

Two, the money will help with community outreach to spread the word of what Meals on Wheels can do.

"We need everybody, it's a common undertaking and the PSA dollars from SDG&E are going to be instrumental in getting the word out there," Brent said, adding that many volunteers are surprised by how rewarding it is to give back.

"Volunteers often tell you, 'I get a lot more out of this than the client I'm delivering the meal to," Brent said.

Charlotte feels the same way.

"Yeah, why would I stop?" Charlotte said.

For more information on how to volunteer and donate, visit the Meals on Wheels website for San Diego County.