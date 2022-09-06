11 arrested, 51 cited during Sideshow Takeovers on San Diego streets

Officers from the San Diego Police Department, National City Police Department and the California Highway Patrol arrested 11 people over Labor Day weekend.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over the Labor Day weekend during "sideshow takeover" events in which several law enforcement agencies disrupted illegal activities on San Diego-area streets, officials said Tuesday.

On Saturday, September 3, police officials were made aware of a planned sideshow takeover event expected that evening.

Officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol targeted City of San Diego intersections of Recho Road and Carroll Road; Juniper Park Lane and Sorrento Valley Boulevard; Flanders Court and Flanders Drive; Via Del Norte and La Jolla Boulevard; Kearny Villa Road and Topaz Way, and Thorne Street and 43rd Street. Officers also targeted the intersection of Kenwood Drive and Bancroft Street in Spring Valley.

"Officers pursued and deterred people participating, aiding and spectating these events," said SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki in a release.

Eleven people were arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, driving under the influence, reckless driving, exhibition of speed, speed contests, and spectating at an illegal event.

In addition, seven vehicles were impounded and the drivers were cited for reckless driving, while seven people were cited for "aiding and abetting in a sideshow."

Officers also impounded 10 vehicles for hazards and equipment issues, and detained and cited four juveniles for being present after curfew.

In the release, police said they will continue to address these dangerous acts on the public roadways.

If anyone has any information relating to these events, they are encouraged to contact SDPD or they may contact Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous.