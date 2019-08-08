SAN DIEGO — Three San Diego-area optometry businesses were broken into and looted over a period of less than three hours Thursday morning, leading authorities to suspect that the same crook or crew of criminals might be responsible for the crimes.



The burglaries happened about 2:45 a.m. at Total Vision Care Advanced Optometry on Santo Road in the Tierrasanta district of San Diego; around 3:45 a.m. at a LensCrafters store on Auto Park Way in Escondido; and shortly after 5 a.m. at New View Optometric Center on El Cajon Boulevard in La Mesa, according to police.

KFMB via Chula Vista Police





In each case, the thief or thieves broke a front window to gain access to the businesses and then ransacked them, stealing numerous eyeglasses, sunglasses and frames, officials said.



The only monetary-loss amount released was in connection with the second break-in, during which about $60,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, Escondido police Sgt. Mike Graesser said.



Investigators were trying to determine if the crimes were linked.

Chula Vista Police





"But it's too early to say with confidence that (our) case is related (to the others)," La Mesa police Lt. Greg Runge said this afternoon.



Last month, four unidentified masked burglars broke into Pack and Bianes Vision Care Optometry on East H Street in Chula Vista and stole more than $100,000 worth of eyeglasses, authorities reported.



Anyone with information about any of the cases is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.