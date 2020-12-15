Arrest made in the murder of 68-year-old woman found dead with stab wounds on Hosp Grove Trail

Police say they have arrested a 17-year-old male resident of Carlsbad.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Carlsbad Police Department has announced an arrest in the murder of Lisa Thorborg, 68, who was found stabbed to death on the morning of November 23 on the Hosp Grove Trail.

Thorborg lived in the neighborhood and had posted on Nextdoor two weeks before her murder, looking for a hiking partner.

On November 28, more than 100 community members gathered to walk the trail where Thorborg was found stabbed to death.

Theresa Dooley who coordinated the ‘Finish Lisa’s Walk’ said, “We want to walk for this beautiful woman today to honor her memory. I didn’t know her personally, but she was a very beautiful spirit and loved to hike.”